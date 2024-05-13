Advertisement

As the anticipation mounts for aspiring medical professionals, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is gearing up to release the admit cards for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) 2024. Scheduled for activation today, the link to download the admit cards will be accessible through the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in. The INI CET serves as the gateway for admission into various Postgraduate (PG) courses for the July 2024 session, with the examination slated for May 19.

INI CET 2024 Details: The INI CET 2024 is a pivotal examination for students seeking admission into esteemed PG courses such as Master of Disease (MD), Master of Surgery (MS), Master of Chirurgiae (MCh), Doctorate of Medicine (DM), and Master of Dental Surgery. Participating institutions encompass prestigious medical establishments including all AIIMS, JIPMER Puducherry, NIMHANS Bengaluru, PGIMER Chandigarh, and SCTIMST Trivandrum.

Advertisement

Exam Pattern: INI CET 2024 adopts a computer-based testing format conducted in English medium. The question paper comprises 200 multiple-choice questions (MCQs), and candidates are allotted 180 minutes to complete the examination. Each correct response earns one mark, while one-third marks are deducted for every incorrect answer. The syllabus spans a broad spectrum of disciplines categorized into three main sections: pre-clinical studies, para-clinical subjects, and clinical domains.

How to download INI CET Admit Card 2024

To access the INI CET 2024 admit card, candidates are required to follow a straightforward procedure:

Visit the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in Navigate to the 'Academic' section and select 'INI-CET MD/MS/MDS/DM/MCh course' Log in using the registration ID, EUC code, password, and captcha code The admit card for INI CET 2024 will be displayed on the screen Verify all details mentioned on the admit card meticulously Download the admit card and procure printouts for future reference.

Conclusion: With the release of the INI CET 2024 admit cards, aspiring medical professionals are urged to complete the download process diligently and verify all details to ensure a seamless examination experience. As the countdown begins for the much-anticipated examination, candidates are encouraged to stay focused and prepare rigorously to excel in their endeavors towards a fulfilling career in the medical field.