AIIMS INICET Round 1 Seat Allotment 2022: Result Withdrawn Due To Technical Error

AIIMS INICET Seat Allotment 2021-22: The Round 1 Seat Allotment 2022 result that was published by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has been withdrawn due to some technical error. According to the latest update, AIIMS will release the final allocation list sometime soon. All the updates related to the counselling procedure are available on the official website of AIIMS exams at aiimsexams.ac.in.

According to the official notice issued by AIIMS, "the result notification No.202/2021 dated 21.12.2021 for the INI-CET January 2022 session stands withdrawn due to a technical error."

The online application window for seat allocation will open on 22 December and will last till 27 December 2021. Candidates with allocated seats as per AIIMS INICET Round 1 Seat Allotment 2022 must register themselves on the PG online portal. As per the official information, the second-round seat allocation process will be held on 31 December 2021 & 1 January 2022. The result of the seat allocation will be announced on 7 January 2022. It is recommended that candidates keep a regular check on the official website for more updates on AIIMS INICET Round 1 Seat Allotment 2022.

AIIMS INICET Result | Round 1 Seat Allotment 2022: Here's how to check

STEP 1: To check the AIIMS INICET Round 1 Seat Allotment candidates first need to open the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences, AIIMS - aiimsexams.org.

STEP 2: Then, click on the ‘ Academic Courses ’ link available on the home page.

’ link available on the home page. Step 3: Now, click on the link that reads, “ INI-CET(MD/MS/MCh(6yrs)/DM(6yrs) ”.

”. Step 4: It is recommended that candidates take a printout of the result for future reference.

