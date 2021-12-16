AIIMS NORCET Result 2021 Released: Here's Direct Link To Download

AIIMS NORCET Exam Result 2021: The result for the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (AIIMS NORCET) has been released on December 15, 2021, by AIIMS, New Delhi. Candidates who had appeared in the examination can now check the Merit List by visiting the official website – aiimsexams.ac.in. The result has been declared for the examination that was conducted on November 20, 2021.

Candidates must note that Nursing Officer Recruitment CBT Result has been declared in the PDF format, along with the marks of candidates. This year a total of 17,292 candidates have been selected. To check AIIMS NORCET Exam Result 2021 candidates don't need any login credentials and they follow the below-mentioned step-by-step process to check results and use the direct link.

AIIMS NORCET Result: Direct Link

To check the AIIMS NORCET 2021 Result click on the direct link - AIIMS NORCET Exam Result 2021

AIIMS NORCET Result 2021: Here's how to check

STEP 1: Candidates must visit the official website of AIIMS, New Delhi, and Nursing Recruitment exam – aiimsexams.ac.in.

STEP 2: Now, on the Homepage, click on the link that reads, ' Result of Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test NORCET -2021 .'

.' STEP 3: Candidates can also use the direct link shared above to check AIIMS NORCET Result 2021.

STEP 4: The Merit list PDF would be displayed.

STEP 5:Scroll down it to find your name/roll number.

AIIMS NORCET Result: More details

The result has been prepared on a percentile basis by adopting normalisation procedures as per the rules. The final rank has been allotted only to those candidates who have successfully qualified in the exam. It must be noted that the Nursing Recruitment Merit list is only provisional and subject to the fulfillment of eligibility criteria. Check the official website for fresh updates.

Image: Shutterstock