AIIMS NORCET Result 2021 Released: Here's Direct Link To Download

Image: Shutterstock
AIIMS NORCET Exam Result 2021: The result for the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (AIIMS NORCET) has been released on December 15, 2021, by AIIMS, New Delhi. Candidates who had appeared in the examination can now check the Merit List by visiting the official website – aiimsexams.ac.in. The result has been declared for the examination that was conducted on November 20, 2021.
Candidates must note that Nursing Officer Recruitment CBT Result has been declared in the PDF format, along with the marks of candidates. This year a total of 17,292 candidates have been selected. To check AIIMS NORCET Exam Result 2021 candidates don't need any login credentials and they follow the below-mentioned step-by-step process to check results and use the direct link.
The result has been prepared on a percentile basis by adopting normalisation procedures as per the rules. The final rank has been allotted only to those candidates who have successfully qualified in the exam. It must be noted that the Nursing Recruitment Merit list is only provisional and subject to the fulfillment of eligibility criteria. Check the official website for fresh updates.