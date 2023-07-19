All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has declared the results of Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET)-4. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results online at aimsexams.ac.in. The exam was conducted in a computer-based-test (CBT) mode on June 3.

A total of 2668 candidates have made it to the final list of qualified candidates. Out of them 1045 are male and 1615 are female. AIIMS has also released category-wise cutoff percentages.

Cut-off percentage

UR/EWS 50.000

OBC 45.000

SC/ST 40.000

UR-PWBD 45.167

EWS-PWBD --

OBC-PWBD 41.500

SC-PWBD 44.167

ST-PWBD 38.667

The final selection from all qualified candidate will be made by online allocation. The detailed procedure & updated seat position for inviting application in respective Institute for seat allocation on the basis of NORCET Rank will be notified on the website www.aiimsexams.ac.in. Final seat position for allocaton & detail procedure will be published on 21st July, 2023 and online filling of choice will start from 21st July, 2023, 5:00 P.M. onwards. The candidates are required to regularly visit the website for updates.

NORCET Rank will be used for direct recruitment to the post of Nursing Officer (Group B posts) in all AIIMS, 04 Central Govt. Hospitals& NITRD in the pay scale at the Level 07 in the Pay Matrix (pre-revised Pay Band-2 of Rs. 9300-34800 with Grade pay of Rs. 4600/-) or as revised from time to time, as per Advertisement Notification No. 76/2023 dated 12.04.2023 for all AIIMS, 04 Central Govt. Hospital & NITRD.