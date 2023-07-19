Last Updated:

AIIMS NORCET Result 2023 Declared, 2668 Candidates Qualify; Here's Direct Link

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has declared the results of Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET)-4. 2668 candidates pass

AIIMS NORCET Result 2023

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has declared the results of Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET)-4. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results online at aimsexams.ac.in. The exam was conducted in a computer-based-test (CBT) mode on June 3. 

Direct link to check AIIMS NORCET Results 2023

A total of 2668 candidates have made it to the final list of qualified candidates. Out of them 1045 are male and 1615 are female. AIIMS has also released category-wise cutoff percentages. 

Cut-off percentage

  • UR/EWS 50.000
  • OBC 45.000
  • SC/ST 40.000
  • UR-PWBD 45.167
  • EWS-PWBD --
  • OBC-PWBD 41.500
  • SC-PWBD 44.167
  • ST-PWBD 38.667

The final selection from all qualified candidate will be made by online allocation. The detailed procedure & updated seat position for inviting application in respective Institute for seat allocation on the basis of NORCET Rank will be notified on the website www.aiimsexams.ac.in. Final seat position for allocaton & detail procedure will be published on 21st July, 2023 and online filling of choice will start from 21st July, 2023, 5:00 P.M. onwards. The candidates are required to regularly visit the website for updates.

NORCET Rank will be used for direct recruitment to the post of Nursing Officer (Group B posts) in all AIIMS, 04 Central Govt. Hospitals& NITRD in the pay scale at the Level 07 in the Pay Matrix (pre-revised Pay Band-2 of Rs. 9300-34800 with Grade pay of Rs. 4600/-) or as revised from time to time, as per Advertisement Notification No. 76/2023 dated 12.04.2023 for all AIIMS, 04 Central Govt. Hospital & NITRD.

