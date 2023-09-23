AIIMS NORCET Result 2023 Declared For Stage 1; Stage 2 Exam On October 7

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has declared the results of Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET)-5. Candidates who appeared for the stage 1 exam can check their results online at aimsexams.ac.in. The exam was conducted in a computer-based-test (CBT) mode on September 17, 2023. Stage 2 exam will be held on October 7.

Direct link to check AIIMS NORCET Results 2023

"Based on performance in Stage-I NORCET and applicable clause on the Pattern & Scheme of Examination published in advertisement notice as mentioned above, following candidates are declared provisionally qualified to appear in NORCET-5, Stage II to be held on 7th October, 2023," the official notice reads. The admit card for AIIMS NORCET stage 2 will be out on October 4.

AIIMS NORCET stage 2 exam on October 7

All candidates provisionally qualified for Stage-II are mandatory required to make city choice in the portal through MyPage from September 23 to 25 upto 5.00 PM. AIIMS reserve the right to allocate any examination centre irrespective of choice of city made.

:Admit card for Stage II will be released on 4th October, 2023 and status & city of examination will be informed one week before the date of examination. All candidates qualified for NORCET-5, Stage-II are mandatorily required to fill choices and order of preference of participating Institute for allocation (if declared successful) in portal through MyPage from 26th September, 2023 till 30th September, 2023 (5.00 PM) failing which admit card will not be issued and candidature for further examination/allocation for NOCET-5 may be cancelled. Allocation of seats will be as per merit & avalbility of seats in order of preference. Detail rule of allocation will be published in due course of time. Seats (if any) will be allocated only out of choices made in the portal," the official notice reads.

About NORCET

NORCET Rank will be used for direct recruitment to the post of Nursing Officer (Group B posts) in all AIIMS, 04 Central Govt. Hospitals& NITRD in the pay scale at the Level 07 in the Pay Matrix (pre-revised Pay Band-2 of Rs. 9300-34800 with Grade pay of Rs. 4600/-) or as revised from time to time, as per Advertisement Notification No. 76/2023 dated 12.04.2023 for all AIIMS, 04 Central Govt. Hospital & NITRD.