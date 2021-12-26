AIIMS Releases Merit Lists Of DM, MCH, MD Courses; Here's The Direct Link

AIIMS Merit List 2021: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, (AIIMS), released the merit list for DM, MCH, and MD programmes on December 25. The merit list is available on the official website and candidates can download it by visiting aiimsexams.ac.in. Candidates must note that the merit list has been released for the provisionally eligible students for online institute allocation to PGIMER Chandigarh, JIPMER Puducherry, NIMHANS Bengaluru, and SCTIMST Thiruvananthapuram, and at AIIMS Delhi and the other six AIIMS.

The choice exercise option will be available for the candidates from December 27, followed by various rounds of institute allocation. According to an official notification issued by AIIMS, "No online choice/allocation will be made for the courses where candidates have been marked as selected for the respective institute in the respective column of this result." Information regarding reporting dates and requirements will be communicated by the respective institute through email.

Direct Link: AIIMS Merit Lists of DM | MCH | MD courses

AIIMS Merit List 2021 - Click here

Merit List for PGIMER, JIPMER among others - Click here

Here's how to download AIIMS Merit List 2021

Step 1: To download the AIIMS Merit List candidates must visit the official website of AIIMS - aiimsexam.ac.in

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the option that reads merit list for MCH/DM/MD Hospital Administration Courses, January 2022 Session

Step 4: Automatically, the merit list in PDF format will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Candidates can click on the download icon to save the list for future use.

Image: Shutterstock