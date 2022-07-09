AILET 2022: NLU Delhi Provisional Merit & Waiting List Out, Here's Direct Link To Check

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
The National Law University, Delhi, has released the AILET Exam 2022 provisional merit list, waiting list, and the detailed fee structure on the official website. Candidates can check provisional merit and waiting list by visiting - nationallawdelhiuniversity.in.
According to the official order, all those candidates whose names are there in the provisional merit list for the LLM program are required to pay their remaining fees on or before July 11, 2022, by 6 p.m.
In case students fail to do so, their seats will be cancelled and offered to the next candidate in order of merit from the waiting list. The link for candidates to download the provisional admission offer letter and balance fee payment is now active on the website. The link was activated on July 8, 2022, at 6 pm.
The first merit list is provisional in nature and only the candidates who have registered for the online counselling process for NLU Delhi Admissions into the undergraduate law programme would be considered for admissions. It is advised that candidates regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.