AILET 2022: NLU Delhi Provisional Merit & Waiting List Out, Here's Direct Link To Check

AILETNational Law University, NLU Delhi, has released the AILET Exam provisional merit list, waiting list and the detailed fee structure on the official page

AILET 2022

The National Law University, Delhi, has released the AILET Exam 2022 provisional merit list, waiting list, and the detailed fee structure on the official website. Candidates can check provisional merit and waiting list by visiting - nationallawdelhiuniversity.in. 

According to the official order, all those candidates whose names are there in the provisional merit list for the LLM program are required to pay their remaining fees on or before July 11, 2022, by 6 p.m.

In case students fail to do so, their seats will be cancelled and offered to the next candidate in order of merit from the waiting list. The link for candidates to download the provisional admission offer letter and balance fee payment is now active on the website. The link was activated on July 8, 2022, at 6 pm.

Here's how to download AILET Merit List 2022

  1. To download the AILET merit list candidates need to visit the official website 
  2. Then, click on the appropriate link
  3. Candidates are then required to enter the required details
  4. The AILET Merit List 2022 will appear on the screen
  5. Take a printout of the document for future use
  6. Follow these steps and use the direct link provided here to check AILET Merit List 2022 - CLICK HERE

AILET 2022 - Counselling Schedule

  • First Merit and Waiting List - July 6, 2022 at 11 a.m.
  • Last date to deposit fees - July 8, 2022 till 11 a.m.
  • Second Merit and Waiting List - July 11, 2022 at 11 a.m.
  • Last date to deposit fees - July 13, 2022 till 11 a.m.

Details mentioned on AILET 2022 result

  • Candidate’s application number
  • Roll number
  • Secured mark in AILET 2022
  • AIR (All India Rank)

The first merit list is provisional in nature and only the candidates who have registered for the online counselling process for NLU Delhi Admissions into the undergraduate law programme would be considered for admissions. It is advised that candidates regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details. 

