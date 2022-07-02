AILET 2022 Result Declared; Check Merit List & Counseling Dates Here

Quick links:
National Law University, also known as NLU Delhi, has released the AILET 2022 Result on Friday, July 1, 2022. All the registered students, who appeared for the NLU Delhi Entrance Exam for admissions into LLB course, can check their result now. AILET Result is available online on the official website nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. All India Law Entrance Test, AILET Result 2022 has been declared for admissions into the BA LLB programme available for UG Students at NLU Delhi.
The result has been released for the entrance examination which was conducted on June 26, 2022. Apart from AILET Result 2022, NLU Delhi has also released the merit list. It is for candidates who have cleared the law entrance exam. Click on this link to check the merit list.
Along with the LLB Result, the final Master Answer Keys for B.A.LL.B.(Hons.) LL.M and Ph.D. Programmes have also been uploaded on the official website of NLU Delhi. The result for the LLM and PhD programmes will be notified soon by the university. For more details, the candidates can go to the official website.