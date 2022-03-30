AIMA MAT February Result 2022 Declared; Check How To Download Scorecards

The All India Management Association (AIMA), on March 30, has released the results for MAT 2022 which concluded in the month of February. The results have been declared for all three modes, CBT, PBT and IBT and candidates can check their results by visiting the official website of AIMA. Those facing difficulty in the result-downloading process can follow the steps mentioned below.

How to check AIMA MAT 2022 results?

For viewing the results on the AIMA website, candidates would need their roll number as well as their registration number. If you have both, follow the steps below to check your score.

Visit the AIMA website by clicking here.

Search for the view/download option at the top. You would find them in the same column as the options 'Login' and 'Register'.

Once you find the said option, place your cursor on it and click on the option 'MAT results'

After clicking on the results, you would get directed to MAT Feb 2022 result page.

Select the option February 2022 and enter your roll number and registration number.

Complete the procedure by clicking 'submit' and download your scorecard.

What if you forgot your roll number, registration number or both?

Those who forgot their roll number, registration number or both can follow these steps to check their results.

Click on the 'Forgot RollNo./RegistrationNo.' option

You will get directed to a new page that asks for your email id.

Again select February 2022 and enter your email id used for registering for the MAT exam.

You will receive an email with details of your credentials.

Image: Unsplash