AIMS ATMA MBA Result 2022 Declared; Here's Direct Link To Download

The result of the AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) has been released by the Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) today, June 3. Candidates who have appeared in the MBA entrance exam 2022 can check the ATMA MBA result 2022 by visiting the official website. The ATMA result is available in the form of a scorecard on the official website - atmaaims.com. To check the result, candidates need to enter their login credentials such as PID number and password. The ATMA MBA entrance exam 2022 was earlier held on May 29. The ATMA 2022 scorecard contains details on the candidate's name, sectional marks, and overall percentile. However, the cut-off marks vary depending on the institute and course.

AIMS ATMA Result 2022: Here's how to check ATMA MBA Result 2022

Step 1: To check the ATMA Result 2022 candidates need to visit the official website- atmaaims.com

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the "Candidate login" tab

Step 3: Candidates then need to click on the ATMA 2022 exam date

Step 4: Now, candidates need to enter their ATMA PID and password and the required captcha code

Step 5: Now, candidates need to click on the "Login" button to proceed

Step 6: Automatically, the ATMA 2022 scorecard will appear on the screen

Step 7: It is recommended that candidates must download and take a printout of the result for future needs

Here's direct link to check AIMS ATMA MBA Result 2022 - CLICK HERE

Every year, ATMA 2022 is held for the admission of candidates into colleges offering MBA, PGDM, MCA, and PGDBA programs. A total of 524 colleges will be taking part in the admission process. ATMA 2022 will be held through a computer-based national-level test. For fresh updates and more details candidates must visit the official website of AIMS.

Image: Unsplash/ Representative