AIMS ATMA MBA Result 2022 Declared; Here's Direct Link To Download

The result of the AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) has been released by the Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) today, June 3. Candidates who have appeared in the MBA entrance exam 2022 can check the ATMA MBA result 2022 by visiting the official website. The ATMA result is available in the form of a scorecard on the official website - atmaaims.com. To check the result, candidates need to enter their login credentials such as PID number and password. The ATMA MBA entrance exam 2022 was earlier held on May 29. The ATMA 2022 scorecard contains details on the candidate's name, sectional marks, and overall percentile. However, the cut-off marks vary depending on the institute and course.
Every year, ATMA 2022 is held for the admission of candidates into colleges offering MBA, PGDM, MCA, and PGDBA programs. A total of 524 colleges will be taking part in the admission process. ATMA 2022 will be held through a computer-based national-level test. For fresh updates and more details candidates must visit the official website of AIMS.