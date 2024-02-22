AIMS to declare ATMA MBA results 2024 for CBT on February 23; Here's how to check

Advertisement

The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) is set to declare the ATMA result 2024 tomorrow on the official website, atmaaims.com. The AIMS Test for Management Admission (ATMA) 2024 February session was conducted on February 18 in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. Aspiring candidates can access the ATMA February 2024 result by using their PID number and password.

The ATMA 2024 scorecard will provide comprehensive information, encompassing overall and sectional scores. Following the result declaration, participating B-schools will announce the shortlisted candidates for the subsequent rounds of admission. These B-schools will conduct Group Discussion (GD) or Written Ability Test (WAT) and Personal Interview (PI) rounds as part of the selection process.

Advertisement

Admission decisions will be based on the candidates' ATMA scores, performance in GD/WAT and PI rounds, and their overall academic profile. Selected students must present essential documents, including the original shortlist letter, copies of Class 10 and 12 certificates, ATMA scorecard, original admit card, and original degree/provisional certificate.

How to download ATMA Result 2024

To download the ATMA 2024 result, follow these steps:

Visit the official website: Go to the official website of ATMA or AIMS atmaaims.com.

Look for the result section on the website and enter your login credentials. Typically, you will need your PID (Personal Identification Number) and password.

Once logged in, navigate to the result section or find the link that says "Download Result" or similar.

Click on the designated link, and your ATMA 2024 result will be displayed on the screen. Review your overall and sectional scores.

After checking your result, you can choose to save the result on your device or take a printout for future reference.