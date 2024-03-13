×

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 08:58 IST

AISSEE 2024 Final Answer Key Released, Here's Direct Link To Check

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the much-awaited final answer keys for the All India Sainik School Entrance Exam (AISSEE) 2024.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
AISSEE 2024 final answer key out
AISSEE 2024 final answer key out | Image:Representative Image
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the much-awaited final answer keys for the All India Sainik School Entrance Exam (AISSEE) 2024. Released on March 12, 2024, the final answer keys for both class 6 and class 9 are now accessible on the official NTA website, nta.ac.in.

For candidates eagerly awaiting their results, accessing the answer keys is a pivotal step in gauging their performance. The exam, conducted on January 28, 2024, was a significant event for students vying for admission into the esteemed Sainik Schools.

How to download the AISSEE 2024 Final Answer Keys:

Step 1: Visit the official NTA website at nta.ac.in.
Step 2: Navigate to the 'Latest News' section located towards the bottom of the homepage and click on the 'Archive' button.
Step 3: In the subsequent page, locate the relevant links - 'FINAL ANSWER KEY FOR AISSEE-2024 CLASS-IX' for class 9 or 'FINAL ANSWER KEY FOR AISSEE-2024 CLASS-VI' for class 6.
Step 4: Upon clicking the respective link, you'll be directed to a PDF document containing the answer keys.
Step 5: Candidates can now scrutinize the answer keys to assess their performance and estimate their AISSEE 2024 scores.
Step 6: It's advisable to save a copy of the PDF for future reference.

Alternatively, candidates can utilize the direct links provided below to streamline the process:

- AISSEE 2024 Answer Key for Class 6
- AISSEE 2024 Answer Key for Class 9

The All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE) holds significant importance nationwide, serving as a gateway for students aspiring to join Sainik Schools in grades 6 and 9. Renowned for their holistic approach towards education, these residential schools emphasize academic excellence, discipline, and physical fitness, making them highly sought after by students and parents alike.

Published March 13th, 2024 at 08:58 IST

