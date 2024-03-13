AISSEE 2024 Final Answer Key Released, Here's Direct Link To Check

Advertisement

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the much-awaited final answer keys for the All India Sainik School Entrance Exam (AISSEE) 2024. Released on March 12, 2024, the final answer keys for both class 6 and class 9 are now accessible on the official NTA website, nta.ac.in.

For candidates eagerly awaiting their results, accessing the answer keys is a pivotal step in gauging their performance. The exam, conducted on January 28, 2024, was a significant event for students vying for admission into the esteemed Sainik Schools.

How to download the AISSEE 2024 Final Answer Keys:

Step 1: Visit the official NTA website at nta.ac.in.

Step 2: Navigate to the 'Latest News' section located towards the bottom of the homepage and click on the 'Archive' button.

Step 3: In the subsequent page, locate the relevant links - 'FINAL ANSWER KEY FOR AISSEE-2024 CLASS-IX' for class 9 or 'FINAL ANSWER KEY FOR AISSEE-2024 CLASS-VI' for class 6.

Step 4: Upon clicking the respective link, you'll be directed to a PDF document containing the answer keys.

Step 5: Candidates can now scrutinize the answer keys to assess their performance and estimate their AISSEE 2024 scores.

Step 6: It's advisable to save a copy of the PDF for future reference.

Alternatively, candidates can utilize the direct links provided below to streamline the process:

- AISSEE 2024 Answer Key for Class 6

- AISSEE 2024 Answer Key for Class 9

The All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE) holds significant importance nationwide, serving as a gateway for students aspiring to join Sainik Schools in grades 6 and 9. Renowned for their holistic approach towards education, these residential schools emphasize academic excellence, discipline, and physical fitness, making them highly sought after by students and parents alike.