The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the much-awaited results of the All India Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE 2024). The results are now available for viewing on the official website, exams.nta.ac.in, where applicants can access their scores using their application number and date of birth.

The AISSEE Result 2024 signifies a significant milestone for aspiring students seeking admission to classes 6 and 9 at Sainik Schools. The entrance examination, held on January 28, was conducted in a pen-paper mode across 450 centres situated in 185 cities across India.

Following the examination, answer keys, OMR sheets, and recorded responses were promptly uploaded to the NTA website from February 25 to 27, inviting objections from candidates. NTA meticulously verified the challenges received by experts, ensuring a fair and transparent evaluation process. The final answer key, endorsed by experts, was released prior to the declaration of results.

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to check the AISSEE 2024 results:

1. Visit the official website nta.ac.in.

2. Navigate to the Sainik School entrance exam result link prominently displayed on the homepage.

3. Log in using your application number and date of birth to access your result.

4. Your AISSEE result will be displayed on the screen

5. Download and take its printout.

Moving forward, selected candidates are required to undergo an online counselling process, wherein their eligibility criteria, self-declaration, and other essential documents will be verified. NTA clarified that its responsibilities conclude upon the announcement of results, and further procedures such as counselling and document verification will be overseen by the competent authority.

Admissions to Sainik Schools and New Sainik Schools will be facilitated through e-counselling, and selected candidates must register themselves at pesa.ncog.gov.in/sainikschoolecounselling/ to proceed to the subsequent stages.

For any queries or concerns regarding the admission process, individuals are encouraged to reach out to the email ID admission.sss@gov.in.

Sainik schools, managed by the Sainik Schools Society (SSS), operate under the aegis of the Ministry of Defence, Government of India. These esteemed institutions provide English-medium residential education and are affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).