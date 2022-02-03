AISSEE Answer Key 2022: Sainik School Entrance Exam Answer Key Out; Here's Direct Link

Sainik School Answer Key 2022: The National Testing Agency, NTA, released the Answer Key for the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Exam 2022 today, February 3, 2022. All those candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the Sainik School Entrance Exam Answer Key along with the OMR sheets by visiting the official website: aissee.nta.nic.in. Candidates must note that this answer key is provisional in nature and is for the examination that was conducted on January 9, 2022, in offline mode. If candidates are not satisfied with the provisional answer key, they can raise objections by visiting the official website. Students are advised that they should regularly visit the official website for future updates.

AISSEE Answer Key 2022: Direct Link

To check the AISSEE Answer Key candidates must follow the below-given steps and click on the direct link given here - Sainik school answer key

AISSEE Answer Key 2022: Here's how to check

Step 1: To download the AISSEE Answer Key candidates need to visit the official website of All India Sainik Schools Entrance Exam - aissee.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'AISSEE 2022 - OMR Display, OMR Challenge and Answer Key Challenge.'

Step 3: Candidates can log in through the application number and password or log in through the application number and date of birth.

Step 4: Your AISSEE Answer Key 2022 will now appear on the screen along with OMR sheets.

Step 5: Check the answers and raise objections if any.

Step 6: Candidates can also take a printout of the copy.

