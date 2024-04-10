×

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated April 10th, 2024 at 16:15 IST

AISSEE Counselling 2024: Sainik School Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out

The All India Sainik Schools Admission Counselling (AISSAC) has announced the results of round 1 seat allotment for the Sainik School counselling 2024.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Sainik School Admissions
Sainik School Admissions | Image:AISSEE 2024 Notification
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The All India Sainik Schools Admission Counselling (AISSAC) has announced the results of round 1 seat allotment for the Sainik School counselling 2024 on April 10. Students who appeared for the All India Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE 2024) for admission to classes 6 and 9 can view the seat allotment outcome on the official website pesa.ncog.gov.in/sainikschoolecounselling.

The official notice states, "Results for Round 1 have been published. These results are subject to the outcome of the judgment in Writ Petition No 4,371 of 2024 filed in the Hon'ble High Court of Judicature at Bombay."

As per the previously shared schedule, selected students for counseling must confirm their acceptance at the designated schools by April 10. Following this, medical examinations and document verification will commence from 8 AM on April 15. All essential documents and fees must be submitted by April 27, which marks the deadline for document submission and fee payment.

The e-counselling for Sainik School admissions in 2024 will cover a total of 3,057 Class 6 seats across various Sainik Schools. Admissions to Sainik schools, including both the existing 33 schools and the newly sanctioned ones via the 40% and 60% routes, will be conducted through e-counselling based on the merit achieved in the AISSEE 2024 exam.

The AISSEE 2024 exam, conducted on January 28 in pen-paper mode, aimed at admitting students to Class 6 and 9 at Sainik Schools across 450 centers located in 185 cities in India.

Published April 10th, 2024 at 15:02 IST

