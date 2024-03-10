Advertisement

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is soon going to declare the results of the All India Sainik School Entrance Test 2024. The AISSEE provisional answer key was released on February 25. Every year, NTA declares the AISSEE results within two weeks after releasing the answer key. Candidates can expect their results this week.

The AISSEE results for classes 6 and 9 for the year 2024 will be accessible online at exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE/ in the form of a scorecard. Students can log in to the NTA Sainik School result 2024 portal using either their date of birth or AISSEE application number along with their password.

The Sainik School results for classes 9 and 6 in 2024 will include essential details such as the student's name, roll number, and qualifying status. Additionally, students will have the option to access the Sainik School entrance exam results 2024 from their respective school websites in PDF format. The Sainik School Merit List 2024 will comprise the application numbers of the selected students along with their scores.

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to download the Sainik School Merit List 2024:

Visit the official website of the respective Sainik School. Navigate to the 'Latest Updates' section and locate the link for the Class 6 or Class 9 AISSEE merit list 2024. Upon clicking the link, a PDF file containing the selected students' application numbers and medical exam schedules will be displayed on the screen. Download the Sainik School merit list 2024 PDF and search for your application number to check your status.

Students are advised to print their AISSEE 2024 results and retain them safely for future reference.