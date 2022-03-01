Last Updated:

AISSEE Results 2022 Released By NTA For Classes 6 & 9 Admissions; See How To Check

AISSEE Results 2022: The result for the All India Sainik School Entrance Exam has been announced. Aspirants can check AISSEE Result by visiting - aissee.nta.nic

Written By
Amrit Burman
AISSEE Results 2022

Image: Shutterstock


AISSEE Results 2022: The result for the All India Sainik School Entrance Exam has been announced. Aspirants can check their AISSEE Score Card 2022 by visiting the official website - aissee.nta.nic.in Result 2022. All India Sainik School offers admission in classes 6 and 9 to those students who qualify for the AISSCE Exam in 2022.

Candidates need to check scores above the minimum qualifying marks in order to secure a seat in Class 6. After clearing the test, candidates can choose a Sainik school nearby to get admission. The National Testing Agency conducted the All India Sainik School Entrance Examination for Class 6 and Class 9 across 176 cities in India. Notably, the result has been announced with the names of candidates who are eligible to take admission in Class 6 or Class 9 in any of the 33 Sainik Schools.

AISSEE Results 2022 released: Here's how to check AISSEE Results

  • Step 1: To check the result for the All India Sainik School Entrance Exam, candidates need to visit the official website -  aissee.nta.nic.in on their device.
  • Step 2: Next, on the homepage, go to the updates section and then to the result link.
  • Step 3: Log in to the portal using the application number and password.
  • Step 4: Then, "AISSEE Result 2022" would appear on the screen.
  • Step 5: Download the AISSEE Marksheet.
  • Step 6: Candidates can apply for admission as per their entrance test.
  • Step 7: Alternatively, candidates can use the direct link given here to download Sainik School Result

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative

READ | AISSEE 2022 advanced intimation slip with exam city details out; here's all about it
READ | NTA announces AISSEE 2022 exam centre city; Admit Card to be released soon
READ | AISSEE 2022 hall tickets for Jan 9 exam to be out soon, check steps to download
READ | AISSEE 2022: NTA releases hall tickets for Sainik School entrance exam, here's direct link
READ | AISSEE Answer Key 2022: Sainik School entrance exam answer key out; here's direct link
Tags: AISSEE Results 2022, AISSEE, NTA
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND