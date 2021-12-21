AKTU Exam 2021: Deadline To Pay Fee Extended Till December 25

AKTU Exam 2021: Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, Lucknow, has announced the last date of submission of the examination fee. The notification released on December 20 reads that the new deadline to pay the examination fee is December 25, 2021, for students. For checking the notification, candidates can refer to the tweet mentioned below. For more details, candidates can go to the official website aktu.ac.in.

The dates to pay the fee has been extended for those students who will be appearing for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes for the odd semester. TIt will be beneficial to those students who have filled the examination form, but was not able to pay the exam fee due to any reason. In order to pay the fee, candidates will have to log in using their User ID and Password. The steps to pay the fee have been mentioned below.

AKTU Exam 2021: Check Important Dates Here

The new deadline to pay application fee is December 25, 2021

AKTU offline exam is scheduled to begin on December 28, 2021

AKTU offline exam will be conducted till January 15, 2022

AKTU has informed that it will be conducting exam in offline mode. Candidates should note that they have to follow all the COVID-19 guidelines such as wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, and other guidelines will be followed by students and staff members at centre. However, many students of AKTU are demanding for online exam considering the COVID scenario. Students have taken to Twitter against the offline examination. Students have been using the hashtag #AKTU and demanding that exams should be conducted in an online mode. Aryan Mishra who calls himself a student leader tweeted, "Aktu odd semester is of 180 days out of which we hardly got 90 days no practical knowledge students are depressed, all assignments and projects are incomplete and not possible in this short time period omicron at peak parents being concerned for health"

