Allahabad High Court Vacancy: NTA Releases RO, ARO & CA Results, Here's How To Check

Allahabad high court recruitment: National Testing Agency has released the results for RO, ARO & CA posts. Direct link to check the same is attached here.

Allahabad high court

Image: Pixabay


Allahabad High Court result: National Testing Agency has released the results for Review Officer (RO), Assistant Review Officer (ARO) and Computer Assistant (CA) Recruitment Examinations – 2021. Selected candidates will be posted in High Court of Judicature at Allahabad. The results have been declared for Computer Based Test (CBT) Mode (Part-I: Objective Type Test/MCQ and Part-II: Computer Knowledge Test in English) in multiple shifts, as per the details mentioned below. List of websites to check results has been mentioned below.

Websites to check results

  1. recruitment.nta.nic.in
  2. allahabadhighcourt.in

Candidates should know that no scorecard will be dispatched to the candidates in hard copy by post or through e-mail. Over 400 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The official notification reads, “The selection is subject to fulfilling the eligibility, rank in the merit list, medical fitness, verification of original documents and such other criteria as may be prescribed by The Hon’ble High Court of Judicature at Allahabad.” The steps and the direct link to download results have been mentioned below.

The exam for the post of Review Officer was conducted on December 10, 11, 12 2021 and January 5, 2022, whereas the exam for Assistant Review Officer was held on December 14, 15, 16, 18, 19 and 20 Dec 2021. The Computer Assistant posts’ exam was held on December 21, 2021.

Here is how to download Allahabad HC RO, ARO, and CA result 2021

  • Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the NTA Recruitment Portal at recruitment.nta.nic.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on link for Recruitment Examinations-2021 of Hon'ble High Court of Judicature at Allahabad
  • Step 3: Click on score card link for RO, ARO and CA recruitment exam
  • Step 4: Select post and feed in details like application number, date of birth, Captcha code and submit
  • Step 5: Scorecards will be displayed on screen, candidates should download and print scorecards for future reference

Here is the direct link to check all the results

