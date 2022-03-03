Allahabad High Court Vacancy: NTA Releases RO, ARO & CA Results, Here's How To Check

Quick links:
Allahabad High Court result: National Testing Agency has released the results for Review Officer (RO), Assistant Review Officer (ARO) and Computer Assistant (CA) Recruitment Examinations – 2021. Selected candidates will be posted in High Court of Judicature at Allahabad. The results have been declared for Computer Based Test (CBT) Mode (Part-I: Objective Type Test/MCQ and Part-II: Computer Knowledge Test in English) in multiple shifts, as per the details mentioned below. List of websites to check results has been mentioned below.
Candidates should know that no scorecard will be dispatched to the candidates in hard copy by post or through e-mail. Over 400 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The official notification reads, “The selection is subject to fulfilling the eligibility, rank in the merit list, medical fitness, verification of original documents and such other criteria as may be prescribed by The Hon’ble High Court of Judicature at Allahabad.” The steps and the direct link to download results have been mentioned below.
The exam for the post of Review Officer was conducted on December 10, 11, 12 2021 and January 5, 2022, whereas the exam for Assistant Review Officer was held on December 14, 15, 16, 18, 19 and 20 Dec 2021. The Computer Assistant posts’ exam was held on December 21, 2021.