'An Exam Can't Define Your Future,' PM Modi Shares Inspirational Message For CBSE Students

As CBSE announced the Class 12 results today, July 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to the micro-blogging platform and extended wishes to the students who cleared the CBSE Class 12 Exam.

Congratulations to all my young friends who passed the CBSE Class XII exams. The grit and dedication of these youngsters is commendable. They prepared for these exams through a time when humanity faced a monumental challenge and achieved this success. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 22, 2022

PM Narendra Modi congratulates Class 12th students

Highlighting the other opportunities that await the students who cleared the exam. Modi referred to them as "Exam Warriors" and urged them to follow their inner calling and pursue subjects they are passionate about.

There are innumerable opportunities that await our young Exam Warriors, who passed the CBSE Class XII exams. I urge them to follow their inner calling and pursue subjects they are passionate about. My best wishes for their future endeavours. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 22, 2022

"One exam will never define who you are," says PM Modi

Speaking about the students who failed to qualify for this exam or those who are not satisfied with their marks, PM Modi said those students who are not happy with their results must know that one exam will never define who they are. He went on to say that those who are dissatisfied with their results will not be left behind and will find greater success in the future. He also shared a video clip of the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 event, where he is seen interacting with school students and guiding them for the examination.

Some students may not be happy with their results but they must know that one exam will never define who they are. I am certain they will find more success in the times to come. Also sharing this year's PPC where we discussed aspects relating to exams. https://t.co/lKYdXhnHTF — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 22, 2022

CBSE Results 2022: 92.71% of students pass

This year a total of 1444341 candidates registered for the CBSE exam. Out of these a total of 1435366 appeared in the CBSE Class 12 Exam and 1330662 students qualified for the exam. The pass percentage is 92.71%. As per the official information, girls have secured 94.54% and boys have secured 91.25%. This year, the Class 12 exams were conducted between April 26 and June 15, 2022.

CBSE Results 2022: UP CM Yogi Adityanath congratulates CBSE 12th students

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Uttarpradesh Chief Minister also extended wishes to the students who qualified in the CBSE Class 12 Examination. "Hearty congratulations to all the students who have passed CBSE 12th examination!," said CM Adityanath. "This achievement is the result of your hard work and study. Best wishes to all of you for a bright future!" he added in the tweet.

CBSE की 12वीं की परीक्षा में उत्तीर्ण सभी विद्यार्थियों को हार्दिक बधाई!



यह उपलब्धि आप सभी के कठिन परिश्रम व अध्ययनशीलता का प्रतिफल है।



आप सभी के स्वर्णिम भविष्य हेतु अनंत मंगलकामनाएं! — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) July 22, 2022

Image: PMO/ Representative