Updated March 18th, 2024 at 09:52 IST

Anna University Releases TANCET 2024 Final Answer Key; Here's Direct Link To Check

Anna University has released the final answer key for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2024 today, March 18. Here's direct link to download.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
omr Anna University Releases Final Answer Key for TANCET 2024sheet
Anna University Releases Final Answer Key for TANCET 2024 | Image:Representative Image
  • 2 min read
Anna University has released the final answer key for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2024 today, March 18. Aspirants can access the final answer key on the official website of TANCET at tancet.annauniv.edu. The university has also released CEETA-PG final answer key 2024. To view the final answer key, candidates need to log in using their email address and password.

How to Download the TANCET 2024 Final Answer Key:

Step 1: Visit the official website – tancet.annauniv.edu 

Step 2: Click on the link provided for the final answer key. 

Step 3: Enter the login credentials. 

Step 4: The final answer key will be displayed on the screen. 

Step 5: Download and save the answer key for future reference.

Direct link to download TANCET 2024 final answer key.

The provisional answer key was initially released on March 13, allowing candidates to verify their answers and raise objections if any. The TANCET exam took place on March 9, with the final results anticipated to be published by the first week of April.

TANCET is a crucial examination for candidates aspiring to pursue postgraduate degrees such as MBA and MCA. The exam was conducted in two shifts on March 9, with the MBA exam held in the afternoon shift and the MCA exam in the morning session.

