Anna University Results Declared, Apply For Revaluation By July 15; Here's Direct Link

Quick links:
Image: Unsplash
The Anna University exam results have been declared for the undergraduate and postgraduate degree courses. The semester exams were held in the months of November and December 2022. The students who took the exams can check the result of Anna University online by visiting the official website- annuniv.edu. Candidates can apply for re-verification before July 15. The college principal will have to register for the same.
Click here to read the official notice.
Anna University was founded on 4 September 1978 as a unitary type of University. The university was named after the late Dr C.N.Annadurai, former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. It offers courses in engineering, technology, architecture and applied sciences.A lot of students appeared for various programs at Anna University in April, May. The students can check the result through an online platform.
Get the latest updates on the results of board exams, competitive exams, recruitment exams, and others at Republic World here.