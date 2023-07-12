Anna University Results Declared, Apply For Revaluation By July 15; Here's Direct Link

The Anna University exam results have been declared for the undergraduate and postgraduate degree courses. The semester exams were held in the months of November and December 2022. The students who took the exams can check the result of Anna University online by visiting the official website- annuniv.edu. Candidates can apply for re-verification before July 15. The college principal will have to register for the same.

Click here to read the official notice.

How to check Anna University semester results

STEP 1: Go to the official websites of Anna University https:// www.annauniv.edu/

STEP 2: Check the Student Services from the home page

STEP 3: Open the Result Portal on the new page

STEP 4: Find the result link and click on it

STEP 5: Enter your Register Number, Date of Birth, and captcha Code.

STEP 6: Click on submit button.

STEP 7: Download the Anna University Result Marksheet and check the details.

STEP 8: Take a printout of the Marksheet for future reference.

About Anna University

Anna University was founded on 4 September 1978 as a unitary type of University. The university was named after the late Dr C.N.Annadurai, former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. It offers courses in engineering, technology, architecture and applied sciences.A lot of students appeared for various programs at Anna University in April, May. The students can check the result through an online platform.