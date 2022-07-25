AP 10th Supplementary Result 2022 Likely To Be Out Today, Here's How To Download Scorecard

AP 10th supplementary result 2022: The Directorate of Government Examination Andhra Pradesh is gearing up to announce the SSC Supply Exam Results. As per reports, the result is expected to be released on July 25, 2022. Once released, the AP Secondary School Certificate (SSC) results will be available for download on the official website. List of official websites on which result will be released is mentioned here.

AP 10th supplementary exam result: List of official websites

bse.ap.gov.in Manabadi.com

In order to check the result, students should be ready with their roll number and password. Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education conducted the Supplementary examination for those students who could not manage to clear the final exam. Those who will clear supplementarily will be eligible to take admission in undergraduate courses this year.

AP 10th supplementary result 2022: List of important dates

The supplementary exams started on July 6, 2022

Last exam was conducted on July 15, 2022

Result is expected to be out on July 25, 2022

The students will get their original mark sheets from their respective schools after one month. Till then they should take printout of the result that will be displayed on official website. The steps to check the supplementary result are attached below.

How to check the Manabadi AP 10th supplementary result 2022

Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website bse.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, under the quick links section, click on the AP SSC 10th Supplementary result 2022 link

Step 3: Candidates will then have to enter the required details and click on view result

Step 4: The result will then be displayed on screen

Step 5: Go through the same, check the marks & other details

Step 6: Download the result and take its printout for future reference

Here is how to check result via DigiLocker