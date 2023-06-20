AP DEECET Results 2023 Declared, Here's Direct Link To Download Rank Cards

Quick links:
Image: Unsplash
AP DEECET 2023 results: Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh has declared the results of AP Diploma in Elementary Education Common Entrance test through Online (DEECET-2023). The exam is conducted for admission into two year Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) offered in Government District institutes of Education and Training (DIETs) and also in Private Elementary Teacher Training Institutions for the academic year 2023-24. The exam was conducted on June 12 and 13. The AP DEECET results and rank cards have been uploaded on the official website- apdeecet.apcfss.in.
Candidates who have passed the exam will have to register for DEECET counselling. The detailed schedule for DEECET counselling 2023 will be released soon. Candidates must visit the official website for regular updates.
