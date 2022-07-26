AP EAMCET Result 2022 Releasing Today; Here's How To Download EAPCET Rank List

AP EAMCET Result 2022: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, AP SCHE, is all set to release the AP EAPCET 2022 result at 11 am today. As per the notification, the result will be announced by Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana at an event held in Vijayawada. Once released, the AP EAMCET 2022 Results Manabadi can be checked on the official website - sche.ap.gov.in. Candidates must take note that they are required to enter their hall ticket number, name, and mobile number to download the EAPCET 2022.

AP EAMCET Results will also be available on the manabadi portal - manabadi.co.in. This year, the entrance examination was held by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada for entry into the first year of engineering, agriculture and pharmacy courses. AP EAPCET 2022 was conducted through a computer-based mode from July 4 to July 8 for Engineering and July 11-12 for Agriculture & Pharmacy. The examination authorities released the preliminary answer keys were released on July 12. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to download the AP EAMCET Admit Card 2022.



According to the official notice, "100% weightage to the marks secured in EAPCET-2022(Engineering, Agriculture & Pharmacy Common Entrance Test) for determining the overall ranking for the purpose of admissions into professional courses for the Academic Year 2022-23."

AP EAMCET Result 2022: Here's how to download the AP EAMCET Scorecard

Step 1: To download the AP EAMCET result 2022, candidates need to visit the official site-sche.ap.gov.in/eamcet.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the EAMCET Results 2022 direct link.

Step 3: Now, enter your login credentials.

Step 4: Download the AP EAMCET result 2021 and save it for future reference.

NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

(Image: Shutterstock/ Representative)