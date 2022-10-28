AP EAPCET 2022: Final Seat Allotment Result Declared, Here's Direct Link To Check

AP EAPCET 2022: The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) counselling 2022 final phase seat allotment results have been released. The final seat allotment result is available on the official website and candidates can check it by visiting eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. To download the final seat allotment result, candidates must enter their hall ticket number and date of birth. According to the schedule, the last date for self-reporting and reporting at the colleges is October 31.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to check the final seat allotment result. Candidates must take note that they are required to enter the name of the college from the drop-down menu, then choose the course name, before clicking submit to view the college-by-college allocation.

AP EAPCET 2022: Here's how to check final seat allotment result

Step 1: To check the final seat allotment result, candidates need to visit the official website at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Download Final Phase Allotment letter and Self-reporting"

Step 3: Key in your login details

Step 4: Your final seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check and keep a copy of me for future reference.

NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Documents required for counselling

AP EAMCET 2022 Rank Card.

Hall Ticket of AP EAMCET 2022.

Counselling payment fee receipt.

Class 10 and 12 mark sheet and certificate.

A valid photo ID proof.

Domicile certificate.

Disability certificate (if applicable).

NCC/CAP/Sports/Minority Certificates.

Category certificate (if applicable).

Image: Shutterstock/Representative