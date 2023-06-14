AP EAPCET Result 2023 OUT, Challa Umesh Varun And Burugupalli Satya Raja Bag 1st Rank

The Andhra Pradesh EAPCET results 2023 were announced by State Education Minister Botcha Satyanaraya on Wednesday. Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test or EAPCET is the annual entrance examination conducted by the state government to determine admissions to undergraduate courses in colleges.

AP EAPCET Toppers 2023

Challa Umesh Varun from Nandigama in NTR district scored 158 marks to emerge first in the engineering stream, followed by Bikkina Abhinav Chowdary from Hyderabad (157 marks) and Nandipati Sai Durga Reddy from Konanki Piduguralla village in Palnadu district (155 marks), an official release from the state government said.

Likewise, Burugupalli Satya Raja Jaswanth from Kanteru in East Godavari district topped the agriculture, pharmacy and nursing stream with 153 marks, followed by Bora Varun Chakravarthi from Thotada village in Srikakulam (151 marks) and Konni Raj Kumar from Secunderabad (151 marks).