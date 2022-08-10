AP ECET Result 2022 Out, Click On This Link To Check Scores Online

AP ECET Result 2022: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, on behalf of APSCHE has released the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET 2022 results). The result has been released on August 10, 2022. All the candidates who took the exam can check their results now. It has been uploaded on the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in and can be checked by following these steps.

AP ECET Result 2022: Follow these steps to check scores online

Step 1: Visit the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'AP ECET 2022 Result'

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Then candidates will have to enter their credentials and click on the submit option

Step 5: Post submitting the same, the AP ECET 2022 results will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Here is the direct link to check result

To be noted that the provisional key was released on July 25 and candidates were given time to raise objections against it. On the basis of objections raised by students, the final answer key has been prepared. The result has been prepared on the basis of final answer key. For more details, candidates can go to the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

AP ECET 2022: Check list of important dates

AP ECET admit card 2022 was released on July 16 at 11 am

Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test, AP ECET 2022 was held on July 22, 2022. ECET 2022 exam was conducted in two shifts - morning and evening, The morning shift was conducted from 9 AM to 12 PM and the evening shift was held from 3 PM to 6 PM

AP ECET provisional answer key was released on July 25, 2022

Deadline to raise objections ended on July 26, 2022

The result has been released on August 10, 2022

AP ECET Answer Key 2022: Here's how to download