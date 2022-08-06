AP EdCET Results 2022 Released, Here's Direct Link To Check Scores Online

Quick links:
Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE has released the Andhra Pradesh Education Common Entrance Test, AP EdCET Results 2022. Registered candidates who took the exam can download their scorecards now. In order to download the same, they should be ready with their roll number and password. The steps as well as direct link to download result are mentioned below. For more details, candidates can go to any of the official websites mentioned below.
AP EdCET 2022 results have been declared for the exam which was held on July 13, 2022. The council earlier released the provisional key and invited objections from candidates on the same. Post-considering the objections raised by students, final answer key and result has been prepared.
Candidates must keep a copy of their score cards of AP EdCET Results 2022 as it will be required during the EDCET Counselling 2022. The detailed schedule of this counselling for admissions to various colleges, will be announced later. For more details, candidates can go to the official website.