AP EdCET Results 2022 Released, Here's Direct Link To Check Scores Online

AP EdCET Results 2022 have been released on the list of official websites mentioned below. Rank cards can be checked by following these steps.

AP EdCET Results 2022

Image: Shutterstock


Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE has released the Andhra Pradesh Education Common Entrance Test, AP EdCET Results 2022. Registered candidates who took the exam can download their scorecards now. In order to download the same, they should be ready with their roll number and password. The steps as well as direct link to download result are mentioned below. For more details, candidates can go to any of the official websites mentioned below.

AP EdCET Result 2022: Websites to check scores

  1. cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
  2. manabadi.in

AP EdCET 2022 results have been declared for the exam which was held on July 13, 2022. The council earlier released the provisional key and invited objections from candidates on the same. Post-considering the objections raised by students, final answer key and result has been prepared.

Step-by-step process to check AP EDCET Results 2022 

  • Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website of Andhra Pradesh Education Common Entrance Test - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on the 'Results' and/or 'Rank Cards' link
  • Step 3: Candidates will then be redirected to another page where they will have to enter their AP EdCET hall ticket number and other details, as asked
  • Step 4: Post submitting the details, the EdCET results and rank cards will be displayed on screen
  • Step 5: Candidates should download and print a copy for future references.

AP EdCET Results 2022: Check direct links here

  • Click on this link to check the result
  • Click on this link to check rank card

Candidates must keep a copy of their score cards of AP EdCET Results 2022 as it will be required during the EDCET Counselling 2022. The detailed schedule of this counselling for admissions to various colleges, will be announced later. For more details, candidates can go to the official website. 

