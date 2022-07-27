AP ICET 2022 Provisional Answer Key To Be Out Today, Raise Objections Till July 29

AP ICET Answer Key 2022: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will be releasing the provisional answer key for the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2022 on July 27, 2022. The answer keys will be released in evening at 6 pm. All those candidates who took the exam will be able to download the answer keys today. Since the answer key which will be released will be provisional in nature, candidates will be given an opportunity to raise objections against it.

Post considering the objections raised against the provisional key, final answer key will be prepared. List of important dates and steps to check and raise objections against provisional answer key can be checked here. For more details, candidates can go to the official website sche.ap.gov.in.

AP ICET 2022: Check important dates here

AP ICET Admit Card 2022 was released on July 18, 2022

AP ICET Exam was conducted on July 25, 2022. The first shift started at 9 am and continued till 11:30 am. The second shift started at 3 pm and continued till 5 pm.

AP ICET provisional answer Key 2022 will be released on July 27, 2022

Candidates will be given time till July 29 to raise objections

Final answer key and result release date have not been announced yet. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for being updated about it.

AP ICET 2022: Follow these steps to download provisional answer key

Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the ‘AP ICET 2022’ tab

Step 3: Then click on the link which reads AP ICET 2022- Provisional Key (To be noted that the link will be activated after the release of provisional key)

Step 4: The answer key will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Go through the answers mentioned on it

AP ICET Results 2022: How will merit list be prepared?