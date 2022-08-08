AP ICET 2022 Result Declared: 87.83% Students Pass, Here's Direct Link To Check Scores

AP ICET 2022 result: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the results for AP ICET on August 8, 2022. Now, candidates can check and download their results from the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.This year, the AP ICET 2022 was held on July 25, 2022, in two shifts. The first shift was held from 9:00 am to 11:30 am and the second shift was conducted between 3:00 pm to 5:30 pm in around 25 centres across the state. The AP ICET 2022 answer key was released on July 27. Every year, the APSCHE conducts the state-level examination for admissions into MBA and MCA courses in Andhra Pradesh.

Pass Percentage

According to the official information, a total of 49,157 candidates applied, and 42,496 candidates appeared in the exam. Of these, only 37,326 candidates qualified for the AP ICET-2022 taking the overall pass percentage to 87.83%.

AP ICET 2022 result: Here's how to check the AP ICET 2022 result

Step 1: Candidates must go to the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in to check the AP ICET 2022 result.

Step 2: Then, click on "AP ICET-2022."

Step 3: Follow that by clicking on the result link.

Step 4: Enter your information and submit it.

Step 5: Your AP ICET 2022 result will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Save the document to your computer and print it for future reference.

Here's direct link to check AP ICET Result 2022 - Click here

More Details

Following the announcement of the AP ICET Result 2022, the next step in the admission cycle to MBA and MCA courses offered by Andhra Pradesh-based institutions would be the counselling process. The admission cell will release the counselling schedule and dates for the facilitation of the seat allotment process. Seats will be alloted to the candidates based on the cut-off scores notified by the institutes and the rank or marks scored by the candidates. It is strongly advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative