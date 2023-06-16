AP ICET Results 2023 Declared, Here's How To Download Rank Card

Quick links:
Image: Unsplash
AP ICET Results 2023: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has declared the AP Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) results 2023 today. Students who took the entrance exam will be able to check their results online. AP ICET Results have been available on the official website for APSCHE at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
AP ICET is conducted for candidates seeking admission to the first year of Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Application (MCA) in the universities and colleges affiliated with the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Board. This year, the exam was conducted in online mode from May 24 to May 26. Lakhs of candidates take this exam every year.
