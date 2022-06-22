AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results All Set To Be Announced; Check Date, Time, Direct Link Here

Andhra Pradesh's Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) will release intermediate first and second or class 11 and class 12 results on June 22. At 12:30 p.m, and the results will be disclosed at a press conference.

Shortly after the results will be announced, students will be able to check their scores online. Botsa Satyanarayana, the Andhra Pradesh education minister, will announce the results alongside the BIEAP chairperson.

The results of IPE 2022's general and vocational courses both will be announced tomorrow. To check the exam Results AP's website, examresults.ap.nic.in, can also be checked.

List of websites to check Andhra Pradesh Inter 2022 results:

https://bse.ap.gov.in

examresults.ap.nic.in

results.bie.ap.gov.in

results.apcfss.in

bie.ap.gov.in

Manabadi.co.in

How to check AP inter 1st and 2nd 2022 results?

After the results are declared students can follow these steps to check their scores:

Step 1- Visit the above-mentioned websites

Step 2- Click on the link that says: "Andhra Pradesh Intermediate 1st and 2nd year results 2022"

Step 3- Enter your roll number and date of birth in the given space and then click on submit.

Step 4- Your AP Inter result 2022 will be on screen. You should check and download.

Step 5- You can take a printout of the results.

Inter results in Andhra Pradesh in the previous years

Because tests were cancelled due to the pandemic, AP Inter declared 100% results based on an alternative mode of assessment last year. In 2020, 59% of over 3 lakh students completed the AP Inter first year examinations, and 63% of nearly 3 lakh students passed the AP Inter second year exams. To pass the tests, students must have a score of at least 33%.

In 2019, 60% of students passed the AP Inter first-year test, while 72% passed the AP Inter second-year exam. The pass percentage of girls was higher in both the first and second years, with 64% of girls and 56 percent of boys passing AP Inter first year and 75% of girls and 68% of boys passing AP Inter second year exams.

