Advertisement

Amidst much anticipation, the Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) has officially announced the results of the AP Inter 2nd year examinations for the academic year 2024. The long-awaited declaration was made today, on April 12, 2024, by the Board officials, bringing relief and excitement to students and parents alike. 74% of the total candidates who took the AP Inter 2nd year exams have passed.

This year witnessed a substantial number of students appearing for the AP Inter 2nd year general and vocational examinations, signifying the dedication and commitment of the aspirants towards their academic pursuits. A total of 5.35 lakh candidates took the Manabadi 2nd year AP Inter exams 2024. With the announcement of the results, students can now access their AP Inter mark sheet on the official website of the Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education, bie.ap.gov.in.

Advertisement

How to Check AP Inter 2nd Year Results 2024:

Navigate to the official website of the Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education - bie.ap.gov.in.

of the Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education - bie.ap.gov.in. Locate and click on the "Results" section displayed prominently on the homepage.

Opt for the link directing to AP Inter 2nd Year results.

Provide your roll number and other requisite details as prompted in the designated fields.

Hit the "Submit" or "View Result" button to proceed.

Your AP Inter 2nd Year Result 2024 will be promptly displayed on the screen for your perusal.

Thoroughly review your result and proceed to download or print the mark sheet for future reference.

Alongside the publication of the results, the Board has also divulged the list of toppers for the AP Inter 2nd year exams 2024. This esteemed list honors the exemplary performance of students who have demonstrated exceptional dedication and perseverance in their examinations.

Students are strongly encouraged to visit the official website of the Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education, bie.ap.gov.in, to access their results and glean additional insights and information.

Advertisement

The declaration of the AP Inter 2nd year results 2024 marks a significant milestone in the academic journey of students, laying the groundwork for their future endeavors. Heartiest congratulations to all the successful candidates on their well-deserved achievements!