AP Inter Practical Exam 2022: Fresh Hall Ticket Maybe Issued For Rescheduled Exam

AP Inter Practical Exam: The Andhra Pradesh Inter Practical Exams 2022 have been postponed, announced the AP Board of Intermediate Examinations. The notification of postponement is available on the official website - bie.ap.gov.in. The examination was scheduled to commence on March 11, 2022. Notably, the AP Inter Practical Exams 2022 have been postponed at a time when the Board has already released the Inter 2nd year hall tickets. However, reports suggest that the AP Board is likely to issue fresh hall tickets for the AP Inter Practical exams. Till now, there has been no official confirmation regarding the examination date.

The Board has not revealed the exact reason for rescheduling the exam, and the new dates have also not been announced yet. The examination was scheduled to be held from March 11, 2022, to March 31, 2022. The AP Inter Practical Exam 2022 was scheduled to be held in two sessions from 9 am to 12 noon and from 2 pm to 5 pm. With the postponement of the exam, students will have to wait for the revised date sheet to be notified by the board.

AP Inter Practical Exam 2022: Fresh hall ticket to be issued for rescheduled exam?

The admit card released by the AP Board was only for the Intermediate Practical Exam 2022, but now that the examination has been rescheduled, chances are high that the AP Board will once again release AP Inter Practical Exam 2022 Hall Tickets for the revised exam. It is to be noted that the board has not provided any official confirmation regarding this, and assumptions are being made only on the basis of media reports. Once AP Inter practical exam 2022 Hall Ticket is released candidates can download it by following the below-given steps.

AP Inter practical exam 2022: Here's how to download the AP Inter Practical Exam 2022 hall ticket.

Step 1: To download the AP Inter Hall Ticket 2022, candidates need to visit the official website of APBIE - bie.ap.gov.in .

. Step 2: Then, on the home page, click on the link that says, "Download Practical Hall Tickets March 2022."

Step 3: Automatically, a new window will be displayed on your screen.

Step 4: Candidates now need to enter the required details.

Step 5: Then click on "Download Hall Ticket."

Step 6: Your hall ticket will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Now, download the hall ticket and take a printout for future reference.

Image: PTI/ Representative