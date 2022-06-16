AP Inter Result 2022: Intermediate Result For 1st & 2nd Year To Be Out Soon, Check Details

AP Inter Result 2022: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIE AP) is likely to declare the AP Inter Results 2022 sometime soon. Once released, the AP Inter Result 2022 will be made available online on the official website of BIE AP at bie.ap.gov.in. Till now, there has been no official confirmation regarding the date and time of the declaration of the AP Inter Results 2022, but it is expected that the results will be released in the fourth week of June.

According to media reports, the results for Inter 1st and 2nd year in Andhra Pradesh are likely to be released between June 20 and June 25, 2022. It is also speculated that the result can be announced in the last week of June. Previously, BIE AP announced the intermediate results within a month of the examination, and this time also, it is expected that the results will be announced before the end of this month. As per the reports, this year, around 4.7 lakh students registered for the AP Inter Exam and around 4.6 lakh candidates appeared for the same. The AP Inter Exam 2022 was conducted from May 6 to 24, 2022. To check the AP Inter Exam 2022, students are required to enter their roll number and other exam credentials.

AP Intermediate 1st & 2nd year Result | Passing criteria

To qualify for the AP Inter 2022 Exam, candidates are required to score a minimum of 33% for each subject. Those students who score 90% marks will become eligible to get scholarships from the state government and their names will also be mentioned in the topper's list.

AP Intermediate result 2022: Here's how to check AP Intermediate 1st & 2nd year Result

Step 1: To download the AP Inter result candidates are required to visit the official website - bie.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "AP Intermediate result"

Step 3: Enter the required credentials such as roll number and other exam credentials

Step 4: Download the AP Intermediate result

Step 5: Take a printout of the result for future needs

