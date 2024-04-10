×

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 14:32 IST

AP Inter Results 2024 Date: BIEAP Likely to Declare Result on April 12, How To Check

AP Inter Result 2024 Date: Sources suggest that the AP Inter Result 2024 for both the first and second years may be declared on April 12, 2024.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Exam Results
Exam Results | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Examination is expected to declare the AP Inter Result 2024 soon. Candidates who have participated in the Andhra Pradesh Intermediate examination can access the BIEAP 1st and 2nd year results via the official website of BIEAP. The results link for AP Inter 1st and 2nd year will be accessible on various websites including examresults.ap.nic.in, results.bie.ap.gov.in, results.apcfss.in, bie.ap.gov.in, and results.gov.in.

Sources suggest that the AP Inter Result 2024 for both the first and second years may be declared on April 12, 2024. The first-year AP Inter Exam 2024 took place from March 1 to March 19, 2024, with the examination being held in a single shift from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. Similarly, the second-year examination occurred from March 2 to March 20, 2024, also in a single shift from 9 a.m. to 12 noon for major papers.

The practical examination was conducted from February 11 to February 20 for General courses and from February 5 to February 20, 2024, for vocational courses, in two sessions from 9 am to 12 noon and 2 pm to 5 pm every day.

AP Inter Results 2024: How to Check

Approximately 10 lakh candidates have appeared for the Andhra Pradesh Inter examination for the 1st and 2nd year. To check the results, candidates can follow these simple steps:

  1. Open a Chrome browser on your mobile.
  2. Type the official website 'bie.ap.gov.in' or 'examresults.ap.nic.in'.
  3. On the homepage, click on the result link.
  4. A new page will be displayed on the screen.
  5. Enter your credentials and log in.
  6. Your result will be displayed on the screen.

The AP Inter first-year examination was conducted by BIEAP across the state at various exam centers from March 1 to March 19, 2024. Similarly, the AP Inter second-year examination was held from March 2 to March 20, 2024. Both the first and second-year examinations were conducted in single shifts from 9 am to 12 noon.

List of websites to check results:

  • examsresults.ap.nic.in
  • results.bie.ap.gov.in
  • results.apcfss.in
  • bie.ap.gov.in
  • results.gov.in
Published April 10th, 2024 at 14:32 IST

