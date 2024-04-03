×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 15:35 IST

AP Inter Results 2024 for 1st, 2nd Year Exams To Be Declared By This Date

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (APBIE) is set to announce the BIEAP 1st Year and 2nd Year intermediate results soon.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Exam Results
Exam Results | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (APBIE) is set to announce the BIEAP 1st Year and 2nd Year intermediate results soon. Media reports suggest that the AP Inter results 2024 will likely be released on April 15, 2024, although the official date and time are yet to be confirmed.

This year, more than 10 lakh students appeared for the AP Inter 1st and 2nd year examinations 2024. The exams were held from March 1 to March 19, 2024, for the 1st year and from March 2 to March 20, 2024, for the 2nd year.

Advertisement

To check the AP Manabadi Inter Result 2024, candidates will need to visit the official website and enter their roll number and date of birth. The AP Inter 1st and 2nd year results are expected to be announced simultaneously.

In order to pass the AP Intermediate Public Examination, students must secure a minimum of 35% of the total scores. For those unsatisfied with their results, the option for a second review of their answer sheets is available. The board will provide details about the reevaluation process soon. Applicants must submit an application form along with the required fee for reevaluation. Any changes to the grades will be reflected in the revised mark sheet.

Advertisement

How to Download AP Inter 1st and 2nd Year Results 2024:

  1. Visit the official website: bieap.apcfss.in.
  2. Click on the link for AP Inter 1st year result 2024/ AP Inter 2nd year result 2024 (once released).
  3. Enter the login credentials: roll number and date of birth.
  4. The AP Inter 1st and 2nd year results 2024 will be displayed on the screen.
  5. Download and print the AP Inter results 2024 for future reference.
Advertisement

Published April 3rd, 2024 at 15:35 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Farooq Abdullah vs mehbooba mufti

NC Vs PDP in Kashmir

a few seconds ago
S Jaishankar

Jaishankar Targets Nehru

2 minutes ago
Startups

Startup investment trends

3 minutes ago
Shivpal Yadav's Son Aditya Yadav is likely to be fielded from Budaun Lok Sabha seat

Suspense Over Budaun Seat

4 minutes ago
Justin Langer asked Indian bowler to get Virat Kohli OUT

Bowler keeps his promise

11 minutes ago
Taapsse Pannu's Wedding

Taapsse's Wedding Video

12 minutes ago
Nushrratt Bharuccha

Nushrratt Snapped In City

15 minutes ago
Jasprit Bumrah talks to Sachin Tendulkar in MI practice

Bumrah USED BADLY by MI

24 minutes ago
Farooq Abdullah NC Party

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

25 minutes ago
Sensex

Nifty, Sensex end flat

25 minutes ago
Saijd Nadiadwala

Sajid At Outside Office

28 minutes ago
Sameer Wankhede

Sameer Wankhede Case

30 minutes ago
Kerala Fifty Fifty Lottery Wednesday Result

Kerala Lottery Result

31 minutes ago
Ranbir Kapoor Bentley Car

Ranbir In ₹8 Crore Car

32 minutes ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Drives Bentley

33 minutes ago
Rahul Gandhi Ran Away From Amethi, But Even Wayanad Going To Be Tough: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Rahul Gandhi

34 minutes ago
Scientists Find Gigantic Ocean Buried 700 Km Below Earth's Surface

Gigantic Ocean

36 minutes ago
Boxer Vijender Singh joined BJP in presence of party's National General Secretary Vinod Tawde

Vijendra Singh Joins BJP

37 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Video Shows Drunk British Royal Navy Official Trying To Bite People

    India News5 hours ago

  2. AAP Announces 'Samuhik Upwas' Against Kejriwal's Arrest on April 7

    India News6 hours ago

  3. Fact Check: Fake Newspaper Clip Claims Kejriwal Was Accused Of Rape

    India News6 hours ago

  4. Stop Trolling: Dolly Chaiwala Urges Netizens After Meeting Vada Pav Girl

    India News6 hours ago

  5. Prithviraj Sukumaran Fasted For 3 Days For Nude Scene In Aadujeevitham

    Entertainment7 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo