AP Inter Results 2024 for 1st, 2nd Year Exams To Be Declared By This Date

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (APBIE) is set to announce the BIEAP 1st Year and 2nd Year intermediate results soon. Media reports suggest that the AP Inter results 2024 will likely be released on April 15, 2024, although the official date and time are yet to be confirmed.

This year, more than 10 lakh students appeared for the AP Inter 1st and 2nd year examinations 2024. The exams were held from March 1 to March 19, 2024, for the 1st year and from March 2 to March 20, 2024, for the 2nd year.

To check the AP Manabadi Inter Result 2024, candidates will need to visit the official website and enter their roll number and date of birth. The AP Inter 1st and 2nd year results are expected to be announced simultaneously.

In order to pass the AP Intermediate Public Examination, students must secure a minimum of 35% of the total scores. For those unsatisfied with their results, the option for a second review of their answer sheets is available. The board will provide details about the reevaluation process soon. Applicants must submit an application form along with the required fee for reevaluation. Any changes to the grades will be reflected in the revised mark sheet.

How to Download AP Inter 1st and 2nd Year Results 2024:

Visit the official website: bieap.apcfss.in. Click on the link for AP Inter 1st year result 2024/ AP Inter 2nd year result 2024 (once released). Enter the login credentials: roll number and date of birth. The AP Inter 1st and 2nd year results 2024 will be displayed on the screen. Download and print the AP Inter results 2024 for future reference.