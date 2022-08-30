AP Inter Supplementary result 2022 Out, Follow These Steps To Check Scores Online

Board of Intermediate Education of Andhra Pradesh has released the AP Inter Supplementary Results 2022. The result has been released on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. BIE AP has released the AP Inter Supplementary Results 2022 for 1st Year and 2nd year IPASE Exams. The AP Inter results as well as marks memo can be checked now. In order to check the same, students should be ready with their roll number and password. For more details, candidates can go to the official website - bie.ap.gov.in.

Candidates should know that earlier, only the 2nd Year AP Inter Supply Results were to be released. However, BIE AP has released the results for both the years. The steps which candidates will have to follow to check scores are mentioned below. The direct link to check AP Inter Supply Results 2022 is mentioned below.

BIE AP conducted the AP Inter Supplementary Exams 2022 or IPASE from August 3 to August 12, 2022. The results for the same are now available. Students can refer to the process given below to know how to check their AP Inter Supply Results for 1st and 2nd year IPASE exams.

Official websites to check scores online

resultsbie.ap.gov.in

bie.ap.gov.in

manabadi.co.in

schools9.com

AP Inter Supply Results 2022: Follow these steps to check scores online

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh – bie.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for – IPASE Results 2022

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter their hall ticket number, date of birth and other credentials asked for

Step 4: Post entering the required details, the AP Inter Supply Results 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future references

TS Inter Supplementary Result 2022 out

The Telangana State Board Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has released the result for second year supplementary exams which were held in August, 2022. The supplementary result has been released on August 30, 2022. All those candidates who got themselves registered and took the exam, can check the result now.

TS Inter Supplementary Result 2022: Here's how to download scorecard online