AP Inter Supplementary Result 2023: Where And How To Check BIEAP Results Online

Quick links:
Image: Unsplash
Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Education Board, BEAP, is likely to announce the AP Inter Supplementary Result for 1st and 2nd-year students today, June 13. Once the results are declared, students will be able to check their results online. They will have to visit the official website of BIEAP, i.e., bieap.apcfss.in to download their results.
BIEAP conducted the AP Inter 1st and 2nd-year supplementary examinations from May 23 to June 3, 2023. BIEAP declared the annual exam results for 1st and 2nd-year students on April 26. A total of 62.66% of students passed the exam. Those who wanted to improve their performances appeared for the supplementary exam.
Get the latest updates on the results of board exams, competitive exams, recruitment exams, and others at Republic World here.