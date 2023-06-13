AP Inter Supplementary Result 2023: Where And How To Check BIEAP Results Online

Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Education Board, BEAP, is likely to announce the AP Inter Supplementary Result for 1st and 2nd-year students today, June 13. Once the results are declared, students will be able to check their results online. They will have to visit the official website of BIEAP, i.e., bieap.apcfss.in to download their results.

BIEAP conducted the AP Inter 1st and 2nd-year supplementary examinations from May 23 to June 3, 2023. BIEAP declared the annual exam results for 1st and 2nd-year students on April 26. A total of 62.66% of students passed the exam. Those who wanted to improve their performances appeared for the supplementary exam.

How to check AP Inter Supplementary Results 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website, i.e., bieap.apcfss.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the link that reads, 'AP Inter Supplementary Results 1st and 2nd year 2023'.

Step 3: A new page will open on the screen.

Step 4: Key in your login credentials and submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout of it for future reference.

Direct link to check results