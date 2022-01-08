AP LAWCET Counselling 2021: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result To Be Out Today

AP LAWCET Seat Allotment: The Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test (AP LAWCET) Counselling 2021 is underway. The result for the Round 1 Seat Allotment will be released today, on January 8, 2022 after 6 pm. The date was confirmed by APSCHE, and the allotment order will be available after 6 pm. Candidates can check the seat allotment by visiting the official website - lawcet-sche.aptonline.in.

The counselling procedure is being conducted for admission into LLB/LLM courses. The seat allotment result was expected to be released on January 7, 2022. However, due to some administrative reasons, the allotment order has been delayed and will be released today. To check the result, candidates need to enter their hall ticket number and date of birth to check the result. Candidates can follow the below-given steps to check the result.

AP LAWCET Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: Direct Link

To visit the main page of AP LAWCET candidates can click on the direct link given here - AP LAWCET round 1 seat allotment result

AP LAWCET Counselling 2021: Here's how to check result

Step 1: Candidates must visit the official website of Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test , lawcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, " Provisional Allotment Order released ".

". Step 3: Now, candidates need to enter the Hall Ticket Number and Date of Birth to log in.

Step 4: Automatically, the AP LAWCET Seat Allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: It is recommended that candidates must download and take a printout of the copy for future needs.

Image:Pexels