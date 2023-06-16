Last Updated:

AP LAWCET Result 2023 Declared, Here's Direct Link To Download Rank Cards

AP LAWCET Results 2023:  Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education has released the Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test, AP LAWCET Results 2023.

Nandini Verma
AP LAWCET Results 2023:  Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education has released the Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test, AP LAWCET Results 2023. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their scorecards by visiting the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The examination was held on May 20, 2023.

Earlier, the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education released the answer keys, and candidates were given time to raise objections between May 23 and 25. Now, based on the valid objections in the preliminary answer key, the Council has prepared the final result. 

AP LAWCET Results 2023 released: Here's how to download rank cards

  • Step 1: To download the AP LAWCET Results, candidates are required to visit the official website of the Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in).
  • Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Results" or "Rank Cards".
  • Step 3: Automatically, a new page would open
  • Step 4: Enter the hall ticket number, registration number, password, or any other details as asked.
  • Step 5: Your AP LAWCET Results and Rank Cards will be displayed on the screen.
  • Step 6: Then, download and take a printout of the copy for future reference.

Here's the direct link to download AP LAWCET Result 2023 - CLICK HERE

Here's the direct link to download AP LAWCET Rank Card 2023 - CLICK HERE

 

