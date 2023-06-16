AP LAWCET Result 2023 Declared, Here's Direct Link To Download Rank Cards

Quick links:
AP LAWCET Results 2023: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education has released the Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test, AP LAWCET Results 2023. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their scorecards by visiting the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The examination was held on May 20, 2023.
Earlier, the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education released the answer keys, and candidates were given time to raise objections between May 23 and 25. Now, based on the valid objections in the preliminary answer key, the Council has prepared the final result.
Here's the direct link to download AP LAWCET Result 2023 - CLICK HERE
Here's the direct link to download AP LAWCET Rank Card 2023 - CLICK HERE
