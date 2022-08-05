AP LAWCET Results 2022 Released: Here's Direct Link To Check Scores

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock/Representative
AP LAWCET Results 2022: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education has released the Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test, AP LAWCET Results 2022. All those candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their scorecards by visiting the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The examination was held on July 13, 2022.
Earlier, the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education also released the answer keys, and candidates were given time to raise objections. Now, based on the objections in the preliminary answer key, the Council has prepared the final result. This time, AP LAWCET Examination was conducted on July 13, 2022, in a single shift from 3 pm to 4 pm, and the examination was held by Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvidyalayam Tirupati on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education.
It is strongly advised that candidates must keep a hard copy of their AP LAWCET Rank Cards, Results 2022 for future needs. The detailed schedule of AP LAWCET Counselling will be announced sometime soon. As of now, there has been no official confirmation regarding the date and time. Candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.
