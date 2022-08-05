AP LAWCET Results 2022 Released: Here's Direct Link To Check Scores

AP LAWCET Results 2022: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education has released the Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test, AP LAWCET Results 2022. All those candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their scorecards by visiting the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The examination was held on July 13, 2022.

Earlier, the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education also released the answer keys, and candidates were given time to raise objections. Now, based on the objections in the preliminary answer key, the Council has prepared the final result. This time, AP LAWCET Examination was conducted on July 13, 2022, in a single shift from 3 pm to 4 pm, and the examination was held by Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvidyalayam Tirupati on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education.

AP LAWCET Results 2022 released: Here's how to check

Step 1: To download the AP LAWCET Results 2022, candidates are required to visit the official website of the Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in).

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Results" or "Rank Cards".

Step 3: Automatically, a new page would open

Step 4: Enter hall ticket number, registration number, password, or any other details as asked.

Step 5: The AP LAWET Results and Rank Cards will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Then, download and take a printout of the copy for future reference.

Direct Link

Here's the direct link to download AP LAWCET Result 2022 - CLICK HERE

Here's the direct link to download AP LAWCET Rank Card 2022 - CLICK HERE

More details

It is strongly advised that candidates must keep a hard copy of their AP LAWCET Rank Cards, Results 2022 for future needs. The detailed schedule of AP LAWCET Counselling will be announced sometime soon. As of now, there has been no official confirmation regarding the date and time. Candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative