AP OAMDC 2022: Phase 3 Seat Allotment Result Out; Here's Direct Link To Check Scores

AP OMADC 2022 Phase 3 Results: The Andhra Pradesh Online Admission Module for Degree Colleges (AP OAMDC) 2022 phase 3 seat allotment result has been released by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) today, November 19. All those candidates who want to check the Phase 3 seat allotment result can do so by visiting the official website at oamdc-apsche.aptonline.in. In order to download the AP OAMDC seat allotment result, candidates will be required to enter credentials such as registration numbers, dates of birth, and the captcha code.

All those candidates whose names are on the allotment list are required to report to the college allotted between November 19 and November 22, 2022. This year, the phase 3 registration process was conducted between November 11 and November 14, and candidates were given the option to exercise their web options between November 15 and November 16, 2022.

AP OAMDC 2022 Phase 3 Seat Allotment Result: Here's how to check the scores

Step 1: In order to check the AP OAMDC 2022 Phase 3 Seat Allotment Result, candidates are required to visit the official website of APSCHE (cets.apsche.ap.gov.in).

Step 2: Then, click on "OAMDC-2022 (Admissions into General UG Programs)."

Step 3: Candidates are then required to click on the "Download Allotment Order" link.

Step 4: Enter the registration number, date of birth, and captcha code.

Step 5: The AP OAMDC phase 3 allotment result for 2022 will appear on the screen.

Here's the direct link to check the AP OAMDC 2022 Phase 3 Seat Allotment Result - Click Here

Online Admission Module for Degree Colleges is an online admission process that is conducted for admission to the UG courses in government degree colleges, government autonomous degree colleges, private aided degree colleges, private unaided degree colleges, and private autonomous degree colleges in Andhra Pradesh. Meanwhile, it is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative