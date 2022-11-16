AP PGCET Counselling Seat Allotment Result To Be Out Today; Here's How To Check Scores

AP PGCET Counselling Seat Allotment Result 2022: The seat allotment result for the Andhra Pradesh Postgraduate Common Entrance Test (AP PGCET) 2022 is expected to be released today, November 16. All those candidates who have registered for APPGCET 2022 web counselling can check their results by visiting the official website at pgcet-sche.aptonline.in. This year, the AP PGCET 2022 counselling registration started on October 22, and candidates were given the option to register until November 2, 2022.

APSCHE has will be releasing the AP Counseling 2022 Allotment Result on behalf of the Yogi Vemana University, Kadapa. Once released, candidates will be required to visit the official website to check the AP PGCET Counseling 2022 Allotment Result. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to check the AP PGCET Counselling 2022 Allotment Result.

AP PGCET Counseling 2022 Allotment Result: Here's how to check

Step 1: In order to check the AP PGCET Counseling 2022, candidates are required to visit the official website at pgcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the AP PGCET 2022 result link.

Step 3: Candidates are then required to enter their log in credentials.

Step 4: The AP PGCET seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the result and take a printout for future reference.

Every year, APPGCET is held for admission of eligible candidates into the first year of various P.G. courses (M.A., M.Com., M.Sc., MCJ, M.J.M.C., M.Lib.I.Sc., M.Ed., M.P.Ed., M.Sc.Tech., etc.) in the academic year 2022–23. For more updates, it is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website.

(Image: Shutterstock/Representative)