AP PGCET Result 2023 And Scorecard Released, Here's Direct Link To Download

Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati has declared the AP PGCET 2023 results today, July 15. Candidates who appeared for the examination can download the AP PGCET 2023 scorecard from the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Candidates can check and download the scorecard using their Registration Number and PGECET Hall ticket No.

How to check AP PGCET 2023 results

Visit the APPGCET official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the PGCET result or scorecard link

Enter your login details and submit

Your AP PGCET Result and the scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout.

Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test is Conducted by Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati on behalf of APSCHE. The exam was held from June 6 to 10. Lakhs of candidates took the exam this year.