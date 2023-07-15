AP PGCET Result 2023 And Scorecard Released, Here's Direct Link To Download

Quick links:
Image: Unsplash
Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati has declared the AP PGCET 2023 results today, July 15. Candidates who appeared for the examination can download the AP PGCET 2023 scorecard from the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Candidates can check and download the scorecard using their Registration Number and PGECET Hall ticket No.
Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test is Conducted by Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati on behalf of APSCHE. The exam was held from June 6 to 10. Lakhs of candidates took the exam this year.
