AP PGCET Result 2023 And Scorecard Released, Here's Direct Link To Download

Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati has declared the AP PGCET 2023 results today, July 15. PGCET scorecard is also released. Here's direct link.

Nandini Verma
ap pgcet result 2023

Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati has declared the AP PGCET 2023 results today, July 15. Candidates who appeared for the examination can download the AP PGCET 2023 scorecard from the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Candidates can check and download the scorecard using their Registration Number and PGECET Hall ticket No. 

Direct link to check AP PGCET 2023 results

Direct link to download AP PGCET 2023 scorecards

How to check AP PGCET 2023 results

  • Visit the APPGCET official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the PGCET result or scorecard link
  • Enter your login details and submit
  • Your AP PGCET Result and the scorecard will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and take its printout. 

Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test is Conducted by Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati on behalf of APSCHE. The exam was held from June 6 to 10. Lakhs of candidates took the exam this year. 

