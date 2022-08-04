AP PGECET Result 2022 Declared: Here's Direct Link To Check Scores

AP PGECET 2022 Result: The result of the Andhra Pradesh Postgraduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET) 2022 has been declared by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education. All those candidates who have appeared in the entrance exam can now check their results by visiting the official website - sche.ap.gov.in/pgecet. Earlier, the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education released the preliminary answer keys along with the candidate's response sheets for the State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET) 2022 on July 22, 2022. The objection-raising window remained open until July 24, 2022.

Candidates must take note that the AP PGECET 2022 results will include details such as the score and rank secured by the candidate in the examination. Also, it is expected that the authorities will release a general AP PGECET 2022 merit rank soon in the form of a pdf file on the official web portal. Check key details below.

AP PGECET 2022 Result: Here's how to download the AP PGECET Rank Card 2022

Step 1: To download the AP PGECET Result 2022, candidates are required to visit the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the result link.

Step 3: Candidates must then enter their login information.

Step 4: Then, download the results.

Step 5: It is recommended that candidates take a printout of the AP PGCET result.

Here's the direct link to check the AP PGECET 2022 Result - CLICK HERE

The 2022 examination was conducted on behalf of the Sri Venkateswara University AP PGECET by the Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education (APSCHE). All those candidates whose names are on the result will get admission to MTech, MPharm, and PharmD (PB) courses in universities, engineering, or pharmacy colleges for the academic year 2022–2023. Meanwhile, it is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

