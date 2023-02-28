AP Police SI Result 2022 Declared, Here's Direct Link To Download Result

AP Police SI Result 2022: Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (AP SLPRB) has released the AP Police SI Result 2022 today, February 28, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for AP Police SI recruitment preliminary written test can download their results from the official site of AP SLPRB at slprb.ap.gov.in.Step-by-step process to check the result has also been shared below.

How to check AP Police SI Result 2022

Go to the official website of AP SLPRB at slprb.ap.gov.in.

Click on the link that reads, "AP Police SI Result 2022" on the home page.

Key in your login credentials and click on submit.

Your AP Police SI result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and take its printout.

Direct link to check AP Police SI Result 2022

It must be noted that the preliminary exam for AP Police Sub-Inspector recruitment was held on February 19, 2023, at 291 exam centres, across 13 towns/cities of Andhra Pradesh. A total of 1,51,288 candidates took the exam, out of which 57,923 candidates passed. The preliminary answer key of the exam was released on February 20, 2023.

The official notice states that the scanned copies of candidates' OMR sheets will be available on the official website till 11 am on March 4th. Candidates can download their response sheet and tally it with the answer key.