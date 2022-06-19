AP POLYCET 2022 Result Declared, Here's Direct Link To Download Scorecard

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
In Andhra Pradesh, the State Board of Technical Education and Training released the Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET 2022) result. The result was released in the second half on Saturday, June 18, 2022. It has been uploaded on the official website and registered students who took the exam can check their results by following the steps mentioned below. In order to check the same, students should be ready with their hall ticket number. For more details, they can go to the official website polycetap.nic.in.
Along with the official website, students can also find AP Polycet result 2022 on the private website -- manabadi.co.in. AP POLYCET is conducted annually for admissions into Diploma level programs conducted in government, aided, private, unaided polytechnics and second shift polytechnics run in existing private un-aided engineering colleges. For more details related to POLYCET 2022 results, candidates can go to the official website.